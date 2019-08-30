State Fair parking to improve Saturday

There appears to be hope on the horizon when it comes to the parking challenges that have hit Nebraska State Fair organizers and visitors.

Chairman of the fair's executive board Chris Kircher had the good news.

"We think that, starting tomorrow (Saturday), we're going to open up some of the parking lots."

Most of the parking lots that serve the State Fair have been closed since the fair began last Friday due to muddy conditions. Shuttle buses have been running from other lots around Grand Island to ease the parking issue.

Kircher says that it has yet to be determine which lots will be open, but it likely will not be all of them.

"The thing to do is to check the web site - state fair - dot - org," said Kircher. "We're still playing it sort of minute-by-minute to determine which ones might be dry enough."

He also emphasized that they could fill up fast, so he encourages people to get to the fair grounds as early as possible.

Kircher says it has been a challenging year but for the most part they are pleased with how the fair is progressing. He also wanted to point out they are celebrating their 150th year at the same time the University of Nebraska is noting the same milestone. He reminds everyone the the Cornhusker Marching Band will be making an appearance Sunday as they celebrate the university's anniversary.

https://statefair.org/