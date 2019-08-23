State Fair town hall featuring Sonny Perdue canceled

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue was scheduled to be at the Nebraska State Fair on Friday, but due to weather-related travel issues, he is not in the state.

UNL Director of Public Affairs Leslie Reed said the town hall, which was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday, has been canceled. They hope to reschedule, but no date is available at this time.

Before the town hall, Secretary Perdue was slated to be a part of a Disaster Roundtable at 10 a.m. in the Nebraska Building.

Senator Deb Fischer's office said that event will go on as planned, though unfortunately without Secretary Perdue.

Governor Ricketts and Congressman Adrian Smith had planned to start Perdue's Friday off with a tour of Cyclone Farms in Waco. They plan to still do that Friday morning.

