State Patrol looking for wanted man in Gibbon area

A man has eluded the Nebraska State Patrol after a pursuit that ended Sunday night in Gibbon. (Source: KSNB)
Updated: Mon 10:10 AM, May 25, 2020

GIBBON, Nebr. - The Nebraska State Patrol is asking for public assistance in locating a man who eluded capture after running from them Sunday night.

Troopers believe Tyler Liles, 22, of Illinois may be in the Gibbon area. He fled his vehicle on foot near Gibbon High School after being involved in a pursuit.

Anyone with any information on Liles' whereabouts is asked to call the State Patrol at (402) 479-4921.

This is a developing story and we are attempting to obtain more information from the State Patrol.

