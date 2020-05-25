State Patrol looking for wanted man in Gibbon area

The Nebraska State Patrol is asking for public assistance in locating a man who eluded capture after running from them Sunday night.

Troopers believe Tyler Liles, 22, of Illinois may be in the Gibbon area. He fled his vehicle on foot near Gibbon High School after being involved in a pursuit.

Anyone with any information on Liles' whereabouts is asked to call the State Patrol at (402) 479-4921.

This is a developing story and we are attempting to obtain more information from the State Patrol.