State Trooper involved in crash on O Street

Emergency crews responded to a two vehicle accident involving a Nebraska State Patrol car Wednesday.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of 46th and O Streets in Lincoln around 11:30 a.m.

A witness reported that the driver of a Honda Fit was making a left turn and struck the patrol car.

The driver of the Honda Fit was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the State Trooper was taken to the hospital by a sergeant.

Police said the trooper was not in pursuit of another vehicle when the crash happened.