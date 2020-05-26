State colleges to start early, complete fall term by Thanksgiving

The Nebraska State College System is reorganizing its academic calendar.

Chadron State, Peru State and Wayne State will welcome students back to campus one week earlier for the fall semester and end the semester before Thanksgiving.

The NSCS says the change is motivated by more than the health crisis. The System was already assessing its calendar before the pandemic.

“The unique nature of the State Colleges allows us to be flexible and provide this new option for our students to stay on track to complete their degree on time or early at an affordable rate,” said Paul Turman, Chancellor of the NSCS.

The state colleges will now offer a three-week December term. The extended winter break also gives students the chance to complete an internship or return home for a full month.

The plan says classes will start on August 17, there will be no mid-term break and final exams will be November 23-25.

Other schools, including Creighton and Notre Dame, have gone to similar plans. Those schools say they’re making the changes to avoid having classes during peak flu season and prevent students from excess traveling.