State employees demanding safer workplace conditions with petition

The governor is still not ordering an official stay at home order even though he is encouraging people to stay home. Now, state employees are coming together and demanding for safer work place conditions from the governor.

There was more traffic at the Nebraska Capitol Thursday afternoon than usual during this pandemic. A dozen passionate state employees came together to drop off signatures for Governor Ricketts. Nearly 1,700 petitions to be exact.

The Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE) said the petitions are demanding for a safe workplace, through 3 main points. First, to immediately allow all state employees who are capable to work from home to work from home, second, to close offices to the public and provide services by phone, and finally pay a $2.00 shift differential as hazard pay to workers who must come in to work.

Those with the association say they've been inundated with emotional calls and emails asking for these changes.

"They don't qualify for emergency sick leave. They're being told they have to report in person, and they're begging to work from home to keep themselves and their families’ safe,” said Justin Hubly Executive Director for NAPE. “It's really heartbreaking to hear their tears, and just their anxiety knowing that all we can do to fix this is to continue to ask the governor for relief."

The association also gathered the petition signatures in just five days over the holiday weekend.

When Governor Ricketts was asked about the petitions at his daily press conference, he said, "These state employees provide essential work that can't be done at home."

