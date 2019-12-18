State employees to receive paid day off on Christmas Eve

On Wednesday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced state employees will granted a paid day off on Christmas Eve, and all state offices will be closed.

According to a press release, the decision is in accordance with an executive order from President Donald Trump and state law.

"State law provides that whenever the President gives federal employees paid time off, the State of Nebraska shall grant the same benefit to state teammates," the release said.

Exceptions may include law enforcement, security, military, and teammates engaged in other essential functions.