Coronavirus claims state rodeo finals in Hastings.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Adams County Ag Society has made the decision that the 2020 Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo will not be held in Hastings, NE. The rodeo was to be held June 18-20.

After receiving guidance from the local health department and the governor’s office, it was determined that the social responsibility and protecting the health of the participants and the community will be best met by not hosting the event. Directed health measures, including limitations of gathering size of events, social distancing, requiring the wearing of masks, and testing all volunteers and committee members for COVID-19, was not feasible.

It was an emotional decision, but it was decided that, in order to be socially responsible, there was no reasonable way to keep competitors, fans, volunteers and sponsors healthy. Directed health measures have made it nearly impossible.

We will miss seeing the bright smiles and eager faces of our Nebraska high school rodeo athletes and we’ll be ready for them in 2021!

The 2021 Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo is set to take place in Hastings, June 17-19.

For more informaton go to the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association website.