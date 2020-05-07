State no longer allowed to track processing plant data

Local health officials will no longer be able to report COVID-19 data from meat processing plants.

Governor Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that the state won't be releasing specific numbers of cases at meatpacking plants, saying it's a matter of privacy.

Some local health departments like the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and Public Health Solutions had been providing updates on positive cases at plants in their district as they came in.

Wednesday Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Director Gina Uhing provided a final update at the Tyson plant in Madison, saying 220 cases of the coronavirus were tied to employees there. The Madison plant has stopped production for the time being.

Public Health Solutions says the Smithfield Plant in Crete has seen 139 positive cases.