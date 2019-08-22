State-of-the-art Sim Center provides realistic hospital setting for Bryan Health students, staff

Over the summer, the Simulation Center at Bryan College of Health Sciences moved from the Bryan West Campus to the Bryan East Campus.

The Sim Center at Bryan Health East Campus provides a realistic hospital setting and features adult patient simulators, pediatric patient simulators, and an OB/infant patient simulator to prepare for a diverse set of circumstances. (Source: Bryan Health)

The space at Bryan East was renovated specifically for the state-of-the-art Sim Center.

The area provides a realistic hospital setting and features adult patient simulators, pediatric patient simulators, and an OB/infant patient simulator to prepare for a diverse set of circumstances.

Heart attacks, kidney failures, pregnancies, deliveries and even death are a few examples of cases that have been simulated in the facility.

Students and staff interact with ultramodern mannequins that come equipped with realistic features, such as pulses, heart and lung sounds, blinking eyes, and chests that rise and fall.

Audio and visual capabilities in a control room allow staff to play the role of a patient by speaking, asking and answering questions, and initiating circumstances to replicate real-world happenings.

Bryan Health officials said the facility has seen a consistent and steady increase in participants since its creation, nearly doubling the number of students and health care workers that benefit from simulation experience.

The program educates a wide variety of health care specialists and tailors its training to multiple groups:

• Bryan College of Health Sciences students complete simulations that are specific to courses and lesson plans within their field of study

• Bryan Medical Center employees, both clinical and non-clinical, complete simulations that focus on their specific area of need

• In the future, plans are in place to allow outside organizations, such as EMS, to complete simulations that focus on their specific area of need

