State officials, FBI agents keeping close eye on Nebraska primary voting

State of Nebraska and local officials along with the FBI are keeping a close eye on elections around the country and here at home, making sure everyone participates in a fair and free election.

Nine brand new ballot counting and tabulation machines get a practice run Tuesday.

Douglas County officials say these machines have been checked multiple times months ahead of the election and they will be tested again after the ballots are counted.

A record number of ballots were received early in the mail and voters are still dropping off ballots at nine drop boxes throughout Douglas County.

“I can assure voters in Douglas County and across the State of Nebraska of the fact voting by mail is very secure,” said Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse. “We have numerous steps in place to assure that the by-mail voting is secure.”

Douglas County officials have put in a lot of work to make sure everything runs smoothly Tuesday. They tell voters if they see something that looks wrong at the polls, say something.

“When voters go to the polls and think there are any issues at all, talk to your poll workers there or call our office before you put your ballot in the ballot box,” Cruse said.

FBI Agent Matt Murphy said the bureau is always keeping a close watch on elections throughout the country, looking for federal violations such as voter fraud, civil rights violations, and campaign finance crimes.

“For the most part, in Nebraska and Iowa we haven’t seen -- we have not yet seen the types of crimes that have been perpetrated in other parts of the country,” Murphy said.

The FBI said they have implemented new policies and procedures for this election.

“In 2017 we formed the Foreign Influence Task Force, which is comprised of agents all across our departments -- including our Counterterrorism Task Force, our Counter Intelligence Division, our Cyber Division, and our Criminal Investigative Division,” Murphy said.

Douglas County officials say voters are dropping off ballots. The machines have been tested and our area is prepared to have a fair election.

“I would say the local and state officials are implementing controls and safeguards to assure the accuracy and integrity of the election are achieved,” Murphy said.

Douglas County officials say if you have any issues with voting call the election commissioners office at (402) 444-8683.

If you have a federal election complaint, call the FBI in Omaha at (402) 493-8688.

