State reports progress in reopening Sandhills highways

The Nebraska Transportation Department is reporting progress in restoring traffic on floodwater-covered highways in the state's Sandhills region.

The department said Thursday that normal, two-lane traffic is returning to U.S. Highway 83 between Thedford and Valentine, and one lane of traffic has been restored on Nebraska Highway 97 south of Merritt Reservoir.

The department also says it plans to raise a portion of the roadbed next week on Nebraska Highway 61 between Hyannis and Merriman.

Unusually high rainfall since spring flooded Sandhills marshes and ponds, resulting in floodwaters covering nearby highways and county roads.

