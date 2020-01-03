Prison reform, property tax relief priorities in the upcoming legislative session

Nebraska's state senators are counting down the days until the 2020 legislative session starts.

Right now, putting the final touches on the bills they plan to introduce.

From prison reform, to property taxes, there are a number of issues lawmakers said they plan to prioritize once they fill the seats of the legislative chamber.

"It's exciting to work for Nebraskans," Lincoln senator Patty Pansing Brooks said.

"Good to be back to work," Henderson Senator Curt Friesen said.

The senators 10/11 NOW spoke to Friday said there's a number of issues they plan to prioritize.

"But at the top of that list should be prison reform," Pansing Brooks said.

Pansing Brooks said the unicameral needs to look at issues of overcrowding, staffing issues and rehabilitative programming.

"We have a 2020 deadline where the governor must declare a state of emergency and release some people if we don't get this under control," Pansing Brooks said.

Senator Curt Friesen, from central Nebraska, said prison reform does need attention, but so does property tax relief.

It's an issue he's been trying to tackle for five years.

"I'm not going to change now and we finally have some revenue which is unusual," Friesen said. "So it looks like there's actually a path toward tax relief."

Senator Kate Bolz, also from Lincoln spoke along the same lines.

"I think there will be a serious discussion in the appropriations committee, on which I serve, about an investment in the property tax credit program," Bolz said.

The senators also mentioned several other bills they plan to propose.

Pansing Brooks hopes bills banning juvenile solitary confinement and mandatory minimums.

Friesen wants to improve rural broadband access.

Bolz will propose several bills including those that improve access to scholarships, climate change and rights for those with disabilities.

