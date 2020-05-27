State sports ban causes confusion

Starting on June first, some sports will be able to have practice again. But not all of them can, because some are listed as contact sports.

The list was based on guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Here are the sports we're talking about, the ones that are allowed are baseball, softball, volleyball, swimming, dance, among others.

Not allowed, basketball, football, soccer, even cheer and gymnastics.

It's frustrating many, who feel it's unfair.

Inside of Solid Rock Gymnastics, girls are practicing but things don't look like they typically would.

"We have eight kids in the gym at a time, they wash their hands periodically throughout the practice, they have hand sanitizer as well, we wipe down the equipment in between each kiddo going,” said assistant head coach, Jessica Andrewson.

Jessica Andrewson says on March 16th, the owner called in to a local radio station and asked Governor Ricketts about gymnastics and he said they could keep practicing, as long as they kept the limit to 10.

So that's what they've been doing.

"So this is the first time that we have been told otherwise.. we have had the health department come down and let us know that it is OK for us to be doing what we're doing,” said Andrewson.

Gymnastics is on the list of contact sports that cannot start on June 1st along with cheerleading.

10/11 NOW asked the governor if he was considering a change.

"Any updates on rules and guidelines for cheer and gymnastics since they're listed under contact sports? And again we will continue to evaluate all of those sports as we go forward, it will be on a step by step basis,” said Governor Pete Ricketts.

10/11 NOW reached out to the governor's office for clarification, but haven't gotten a response.

At Solid Rock, they say they'll continue with what they've been doing until they hear otherwise.

"I don't understand why we're considered a contact sport.. we're physically not in contact with each other at all.. at the time being so I don't know,” said Andrewson.