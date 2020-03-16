State test suspended for the week

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) is suspending the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS) testing for the week of March 16-20, 2020 due to concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and school closures across the state.

The NSCAS testing window was scheduled to open today, Monday, March 16. Right now, the priority is to ensure the health and safety of students, educators, and communities.

This is a rapidly changing situation. The NDE will continue to gather information and will share an update about NSCAS testing later this week.

More information about NSCAS .