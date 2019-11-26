State upgrades ratings for two Grand Island schools

A state agency has upgraded the ratings for two schools in the Grand Island Public Schools district.

In a press release, the district announced that the Nebraska Department of Education released updated AQuESTT classifications.

Originally, GIPS had three schools earn “Great” classifications this year, including Seedling Mile, Shoemaker and Engleman, while 11 schools earned “Good” classifications and three classified as “Needs Improvement.”

With the updates, Walnut Middle School moved from “Needs Improvement” to “Good,” and Westridge Middle School moved from “Good” to “Great.”

Each year, the state offers the opportunity for districts to make the case for specific schools to receive a bump based on certain criteria.

In a prepared statement, Dr. Toni Palmer, Chief of Leadership and Learning said, “Both schools were able to provide evidence showing how they are impacting student success, This evidence isn’t always visible in academic achievement results."

Both Walnut and Westridge received their bump after an NDE team reviewed evidence provided by school administrators demonstrating school improvement in a number of areas. The NDE team deemed both schools deserving of the bump in classification.

