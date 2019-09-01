Staying safe over Labor Day weekend

On Monday, a lot of people will probably be spending Labor Day near a pool or lake.

(Source: KOLN).

But it's something that can be dangerous if you're not taking safety measures, like wearing a life jacket.

Life jackets are extremely important and that's why this weekend the founders of Josh the Otter made sure to stock up their life jacket loaner stations.

Something that people who we spoke with say can save lives.

Whether it's jet-skiing, fishing, or boating, a lot of people were by the water over Labor Day weekend.

Connie Read was just one of those, celebrating the Labor Day weekend at Pawnee Lake.

But when she takes a pontoon ride, she makes sure she always has one item with her.

"I wouldn't go near the water without my life jacket,” said Read.

To Read it's something that is extremely important and has a deeper meaning.

"I have two brothers who drowned years ago, and from that I’ve learned you just don't go out boating or anything without your life jacket,” said Read.

So when it comes to the Josh the Otter Life Jacket Loaner Station, she says it's a great idea.

"I wish more lakes would do that,” said Read.

If you need a life jacket, it's really simple.

You just come out, open up the life jacket loaner station, and you find your size.

Then when you're done, you return the life jacket for someone else to use later.

The Operations Manager for Josh the Otter tells 10/11 NOW, they just want everyone to be safe.

"Basically the idea is to have life jackets available and accessible to everybody that comes to the lakes we don't want forgetting your life jacket at home or something like that to be the reason that a child goes unprotected,” said Tom Saltzman.

Saltzman says this weekend they made it out to the loaner stations at Pawnee and Branched Oak Lakes to make sure they were ready for the busy weekend.

But he wants to remind people that even if you use a life jacket, there should always be someone watching, too.

