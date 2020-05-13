Steele opens up GI Heartland Shooting Park

Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele announced Wednesday the reopening of Heartland Public Shooting Park following its closure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Steele issued the following statement:

“I directed the closure of the Heartland Public Shooting Park, Jackrabbit Run Golf Course and other city parks and recreation facilities in order to promote the public health by slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Opening any recreational facility is with the expectation that the public will follow health recommendations regarding public distancing, wearing face coverings, and other health related recommendations. I have ordered the Shooting Park and the Golf Course to operate under rules and procedures designed to promote safe and healthy public use.

Opening the Shooting Park will create additional financial pressure on the City at a time when we are anticipating significant tax revenue shortfalls. Because of these anticipated revenue shortfalls, operation of the Shooting Park and other recreation facilities will be closely managed and overseen by my Administration to ensure the parks are run in an efficient and economical manner.

The primary job of the City is to ensure public health and safety and recreational venues will not be allowed to detract from that priority, especially when we expect less revenue. I will meet with the Shooting Park employees on a monthly basis to make sure the park is operated in an economical manner. Simply put, I expect recreational venues to safeguard every penny until we can work our way through the impact of COVID-19.”