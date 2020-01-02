Sticking to your fitness New Year's resolutions

It's only been a couple days since the new year started which means most New Year's resolutions are still going strong, but what can you do to make sure your fitness resolutions stick?

To help reach and carry out those New Year's fitness goals, fitness experts suggest you set both long and short term goals. (SOURCE: KOLN)

Researchers say most people stay completely dedicated to their New Year's resolutions for just 12 days. To help reach and carry out those New Year's fitness goals, fitness experts suggest you set both long and short term goals. Setting unrealistic expectations is a big reason most resolutions fail.

"Finding a training style you like is important because I think the whole goal of training is to enjoy it and have fun. If you find something that you enjoy, you're more likely to stick to it, whereas if you go to the gym and just start doing random exercises, you'll get bored. Eventually, that resolution kind of gets pushed to the side," OneUp Gym trainer Pierce Krouse says.

Krouse tells 10/11 another tip is finding a workout partner. Not only do they help hold you accountable but encourage you when you need it the most, "If you're slacking in some areas, they can tell you to get up. They can drive you to go to the gym, but also, you're allowed to compete with them and have a little fun in the gym too."

