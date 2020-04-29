Stimulus checks continue trickling in for those in Lincoln waiting for financial help

Tens of millions of Americans, including some here in Lincoln, are still waiting on their stimulus payment, weeks after the first disbursements hit bank accounts. This comes as another round is set to go out Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Right now, almost 60 million Americans, still waiting for their stimulus payments, are hoping to relieve some stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic. More than 80 million Americans have already received their payments, but for those still on hold, the delays in getting the payments out might just be making things worse.

According to experts, the delays are being caused by the sheer volume of payments. That number reaches almost 150 million people total.

The time frame for getting stimulus checks depends on how much information the IRS has on file for individuals. For those who didn't file taxes electronically and don't have direct-deposit, the process is taking much longer than expected.

Personal finance columnist for The Washington Post says, "For some, [they won't see payments until] two-weeks from now. For others, it could be several weeks, or maybe even the end of the summer."

Some people have also had their payments sent to old and closed bank accounts that are still on file with the IRS.

Experts say many people living on lower income who didn't have to file tax returns are sometimes harder to locate and have payments reach them.

If you still haven't received your stimulus payments just yet, representatives from the IRS ask that you stay patient, as they work quickly to make sure Americans get financial help.

In Lincoln and across the country, small businesses have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though financial help has landed in the hands of some small business owners, for many, help is no where in sight.

Last Thursday, the House of Representatives approved an additional 310 billion dollars to be sent out to help small business through the Paycheck Protection Program.

The first round of these payments to help cover the cost of things like payroll went out weeks ago. The second round of PPP payments are now being sent out.

The initial effort and first PPP payments sent out to small businesses ran out quickly. Experts say this time, it's possible these payments could run out in less than one week.

There have been some technical difficulties and glitches causing a delay in the second amount of payments being sent out, and the reason being is that the number of businesses applying for the payments is significantly high.

"Small businesses [means] 500 or less or sole proprietorship. They just want people who had employees who maybe had to lay them off, or furlough, to get those people back to work or at least on the paycheck," says Singletary.

If Congress reconvenes in session on May 4th, there may be a third round of payments sent out to small businesses.

Experts say the best way to check whether or not your small business has been approved for the PPP payments is to check directly with your lender.

According to the Small Business Administration, if you haven't applied for the new round of PPP payments, it's not too late to do so. The deadline to apply for these payments is on June 30th when the program is expected to end.