Stocks jump after Fed makes emergency rate cut in response to coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks jumped Tuesday after the Federal Reserve made an emergency rate cut to help shield the economy from the impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

Specialist Peter Mazza works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, March 2, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172 points, or 0.6% as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern time.

It had been down as much as 356 points shortly before the announcement.

The Dow surged 5% Monday in anticipation of moves by the Fed and other central banks to support the global economy following the worst week for stocks since the financial crisis of 2008.

The Fed cut short-term rates by half a percentage point, the biggest cut in more than a decade.

Stocks initially opened lower after the Group of Seven countries held off on giving the global economy new stimulus.

Traders had been keenly awaiting the outcome of Tuesday’s conference call of central bankers and finance ministers.

Some were hoping for a wide-ranging package of economic support. Instead, the group only reaffirmed their commitment to use “all appropriate policy tools” to achieve growth.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.