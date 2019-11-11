Stolen handgun found during traffic stop

Lincoln Police arrested a 20-year-old Lincoln man after a stolen handgun was found during a traffic stop.

LPD said around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers pulled over Jeremiah Jensen, 20, for a traffic violation.

Jensen was found to have a suspended license, and after a search of the vehicle prior to it being towed, a handgun was found under the passenger’s seat.

The handgun was reported stolen from Omaha between April and May of 2019.

Jensen was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

