Stolen truck found more than a month later at Lincoln motel

A man who was seen driving a truck that was stolen from a Lincoln dealership in February was arrested, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Travis Malone, 35, was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property, driving under a suspended license and will reckless driving.

LPD said investigators from the narcotics task force witnessed the truck near 21st and O Streets around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

It was soon discovered the truck matched the description of a 2013 Chevy Silverado stolen from B&D Auto Sales February 18.

The investigators followed the driver, who was said to have violated several traffic laws, to the Sunset Inn & Suites where it was discovered Malone had been behind the wheel.

Police said the truck had no noticeable damage.