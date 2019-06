A farm near Phillips, Neb. took a beating by strong winds overnight.

Kelly Trumble said her parents, Carol & Greg Schuster, weren't home at the time the storm came through. When they came home they found three hog barns and two shop buildings destroyed.

Cleanup is already underway Friday with the help of neighbors.

