Storm leads to poor driving conditions across parts of the state

Road conditions have changed dramatically overnight as conditions continue to worsen for parts of the state.

We're seeing slick and snow covered roads after freezing rain feel early Friday.

Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol Troop C are urging people to slow down and use caution. First responders dealing with slide offs and accidents throughout the morning.

Currently a crash at mile marker 318 on Interstate 80 because they didn’t #SlowDown or leave in a following distance to the vehicle in front of them use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/zWHy2A6Oef — NSP Troop C (@NSP_TroopC) January 17, 2020

Grand Island Fire said there are very slick roads in Grand Island and Hall County. Multiple accidents already. Please slow your speeds, buckle up and check Nebraska 511 for conditions.

You can see the latest road condition updates at the Nebraska 511 Map.

Plows are out in full force in much of central and eastern Nebraska.

Take a look at where they are at HERE.

In Lincoln, 20 crews are out Friday morning on patrol applying salt as needed to main roads, as well as bus and school routes.

No major delays for passengers at the Kearney Regional Airport or Central Nebraska Regional Airport for the early morning flights.

At least one morning flight is dealing with a delay at the Lincoln Airport. That flight is headed to Denver.

Eppley Airfield reminds travelers it is open, but advises keeping an eye on flight information.

Good morning, Omaha. Eppley Airfield remains OPEN with flights departing and arriving. Be sure to check with your airline for flight status. pic.twitter.com/D0bsLLP5x9 — Eppley Airfield (@OMAairport) January 17, 2020

The best thing to do is to check your flight information to see if any travel plans will be affected.