Storm system bringing rain and snow to hit Nebraska this weekend

Thursday will be a transition day as our weather becomes more unsettled heading into the weekend. Leftover morning clouds will give way to sunshine by the afternoon, as high temperatures climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s, still above normal for many areas.

A storm system will evolve out of the Southwest U.S and make it's impact felt in Nebraska from Friday night into Saturday and Saturday night and possibly into Sunday. How this storm phases with some upper level disturbances also moving in from the Northwest will drive those impacts, and that is yet to be determined. It does appear that it will be warm enough for rain on Friday for southern and southeast parts of the state with snow out west.

As colder air advances southeast, rain will transition to snow across the region by Saturday night. Preliminary indications show an axis of heavier snow may occur from western Kansas into South Dakota.

Portions of Central Nebraska could see freezing rain, sleet and snow Friday night and Saturday. At this time it looks like mainly rain for Eastern Nebraska with some snow mixed in Saturday night.

Please stay up-to-date with the latest forecast details later this week especially if you have post-holiday travel plans for the weekend.