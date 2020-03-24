Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum to Remain Closed Through April 30th

In accordance with Governor Rickett’s directed health measure order 2020-001, the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum will remain closed to the public through April 30th. All Museum activities including field trips, groups tours, rentals and volunteer work are cancelled or postponed.

The Museum has been closed now since March 17th in response to the threat surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the recommendation from Center for Disease Control (CDC) to cancel or postpone events with 10 people or more.

“To date, no one with the Museum staff has tested positive for the Coronavirus and to our knowledge, we had no visitors infected with the virus, visit prior to our temporary closure,” says Jeff Cannon, Executive Director of the Museum. “This is a difficult time for our industry, but remaining closed is the responsible and necessary step for us to take at this time.”

In anticipation of the extended closure, the Museum is preparing a series of virtual tours and educational programming to be shared via our website and social media channels beginning, March 30th.

Information and updates regarding upcoming Museum events will be available at www.sacmuseum.org