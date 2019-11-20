Stray bullet from hunter strikes home

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a safety reminder for hunters after a stray bullet struck a home on Tuesday.

LSO said the home, located near SW 56th and West Old Cheney Road, was struck by a bullet on Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

According to authorities, a bullet from a high-powered rifle went through the entire length of the house and through an overhead garage door.

No one was home at the time, but LSO says the occasionally respond to reports of stray bullets during hunting season.

“So, it's just a good call to be cautious of your backdrop, know where your bullet's going, and be careful,” Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

