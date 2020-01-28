Street Condition Update for Lincoln

Twenty crews were deployed at 8 p.m. to apply granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial, transit and school routes. Crews report arterial streets are wet with some snow cover developing. Winter conditions are in effect. Drivers should slow down, use caution, and be alert for slick spots, especially on untreated surfaces.

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for tonight and tomorrow. Light snow with less than an inch of accumulation is predicted overnight. Patchy, dense fog may develop late tonight into tomorrow morning reducing visibility to less than a quarter mile.

Please stay informed on the status of snow operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. If you have questions, you may call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.