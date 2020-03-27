Street and lane closures to begin Monday

Street and lane closures will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, March 30 at these locations:

-The westbound lane on Normal Boulevard between South 58th and 61st streets will be closed for water main installation. Glade and Newton streets between South 59th to 60th streets, Lee Circle south of Glade Street, and South 60th Street between Normal Boulevard and South Street will also be closed. This work is scheduled to be completed in July.

For more information about this project, contact Jess Sundeen, LTU, at 402-416-5341, jsundeen@lincoln.ne.gov.

-Van Dorn Street between South 84th to 98th streets will be closed in phases to complete a Lincoln On The Move project. In order of closure, the schedule is South 84th to 88th streets, South 88th to 91st streets, and South 91st to 98th streets. Phasing the project will maintain access to residents in the area as much as possible. This work is scheduled to be completed by the end of July. The recommended detour is South 84th Street to Pioneers Boulevard to South 98th Street.

The project includes new pavement, roundabouts at the South 87th and South 91st street intersections, ADA-accessible sidewalks, new storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water lines, and LED street lighting.

For more information about this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: van dorn) or contact Raitis Tigeris, LTU, at (402-525-3285) or rtigeris@lincoln.ne.gov.

-The two east lanes on Ninth Street, between “P” and “N” streets, will be closed for crane installation for the Holiday Inn Express construction. On-street parking and sidewalks on the east side of Ninth Street will also be closed between “O” and “N” streets. Left turns off of “O” Street onto Ninth Street will be prohibited. The work is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov.

-Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. LTU appreciates the public's patience during these projects.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.