City crews treating roads as winter weather arrives in Lincoln

Twenty City crews are applying granular salt pre-wet with anti-ice brine to arterial streets, emergency snow and bus routes as needed.

Crews will remain on patrol to monitor street and weather conditions throughout the evening. Currently, Traffic Management reports wet pavement and normal driving conditions. Pavement surfaces are expected to remain above freezing this evening, but slick spots may develop overnight, especially on untreated areas.

A National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Icing, winds up to 50 mph and snow accumulation up to five inches are possible.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information, call the Traffic Management Center at 402-441-7644.