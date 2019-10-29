Street improvement recommendations available online

The list of street improvement projects recommended by the Advisory Committee for Transportation (ACT) is now available online at streets.lincoln.ne.gov.

The ACT is a 14-member citizen group appointed by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to help prioritize the street improvement and construction projects to be undertaken over the next six years using the new “Lincoln on the Move” funds approved by voters this past spring.

The City plans to invest 73.5 percent of the new funds on improving existing streets. Three arterial street rehabilitation projects are on the list: 40th Street from Highway 2 to Clifford; 48th Street from Highway 2 to Pioneers; and 70th Street from Colfax to Havelock. Residential street rehabilitation projects were recommended for the Havelock, Zeman Elementary, Southwood and McPhee Elementary neighborhoods. 25 percent of the funding will be invested in growth projects, and 1.5 percent will be invested in the RTSD’s 33rd and Cornhusker project.

Two public hearings on the recommendations are coming up as the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission and the Lincoln City Council consider amendments to the City’s Capital Improvement Program:

The Planning Commission’s public hearing is scheduled for its meeting on Wednesday, October 30. The meeting begins at 1 p.m.

The City Council’s public hearing is scheduled for its meeting Monday, November 25. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

The meetings are in the Council Chambers at the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street.

The ACT held five public meetings across the city and took input through an online survey. In developing its list, the committee also considered pavement conditions, the ability to combine projects to achieve efficiencies, the cost of repairs, and the time needed to produce plans. The City will begin to receive revenue in December, and project construction will begin in the spring of 2020. The City expects to receive an estimated $13 million annually for six years from the voter-approved quarter-cent sales tax to fund street improvement and construction projects.

“We dedicated much time and thought and digested a lot of information on streets and public input, while keeping in mind our assigned charge,” said Mike DeKalb, ACT Co-Chair. “We are pleased to have come to consensus within the committee on our recommendations, which include each quadrant of the City. We are excited to get these ready for bid to start work in spring 2020, while we continue working into the future.”