Street taco and tequila bar coming to the Haymarket

The logo for Tipsy Tina's Taco Cantina opening in the Haymarket this fall. (Source: Facebook)
A new restaurant and bar will open in Lincoln's Haymarket this fall.

Tipsy Tina’s Taco Cantina will opening at 800 Q Street, the location where Yowie's Lodge and Oklahoma Joe's used to be.

According to a Facebook post, the establishment will serve street tacos, 150 Tequilas, 32 tap beers, and tropical cocktails.

 