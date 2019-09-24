Stretch of southbound I-29 reopens into Council Bluffs

Iowa Department of Transportation reopened a stretch of southbound Interstate 29 on Tuesday morning, but northbound lanes remained closed.

IDOT's Austin Yates warned that the re-opening of lanes that were closed last week due to flooding in the area could be short-lived.

"Water levels on the ramps are still fluctuating, and we have rain in the forecast this evening, so this newly opened segment could close at a moment's notice," Yates said.

For now, the status makes some travel through the area easier:

OPEN: Southbound I-29 from Crescent to Council Bluffs

CLOSED: Northbound lanes from Loveland to Council Bluffs

"The segment being opened will allow traffic to get out of Crescent as well as provide an interstate detour for semi-trucks who find themselves on Old Lincoln Highway," Yates said.