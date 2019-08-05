String of vandalisms near West A neighborhood

Many people who live in the West A neighborhood are wondering who would break into over a dozen cars.

(Source: KOLN).

Lincoln Police say right now, people have only reported seven vandalism’s in that area, but that number could grow.

It all happened in the parking lot of the Park Ridge Apartments.

Now neighbors say they're trying to get to know each other better so that people are more comfortable sharing things they have seen.

"You lose trust and faith in people but as a community that's not what we're trying to do. We all want to come together, make sure we get this back and take it over,” said Brooke Midanier.

Midanier is just one of the people who lives in the area who has been active on the West A Neighborhood Facebook page, encouraging people to post videos, pictures and info regarding recent crimes in the area.

The hope, bonding together will get people more comfortable with their neighbors to help the problem.

"Just messaging your neighbor and saying, hey this is who I am, I’d love to meet you, I’d love to talk to you,” said Midanier.

“We live here, we know what is going on more, more than anybody else,” said Tanya Encalada.

After seeing the vandalism’s, Encalada posted a message about starting a neighborhood watch group.

That's how she and Midanier met and they hope to make the area a better place to live.

"Make sure that our neighbors feel safe and they're not scared to leave their home or leave their valuables,” said Midanier.

The pair says they've noticed a great response to the neighborhood watch, and it's given them hope going forward.

"They seem like they want to get involved and actually do something,” said Encalada.

"It's a good feeling, but it is also kind of devastating that we do have this going on,” said Midanier.

The pair says they have already planned multiple community events to help neighbors meet and they're working on some possible dates.

If you have any information you are urged to call Lincoln Police.