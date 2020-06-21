Strong to severe storms are expected through Sunday evening

Strong to severe storms are expected to impact the area through Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. An enhanced risk for severe weather covers most of eastern Nebraska and all modes of severe weather will be possible.

Storms are expected to initially develop across northeastern Nebraska as discrete cells or multicells. It's when storms initially develop that the threat for large hail and a tornado or two will be highest.

We're expecting storms to fairly quickly grow upscale into a linear MCS that will then move south and southeast through south central and southeastern Nebraska. As storms congeal into a linear complex, the severe weather threats will transition to damaging winds and heavy rains. Storms are expected to finally push out of the area by late Sunday night.

We'll start next week on the cooler side with highs in the 70's to low 80's for Monday and Tuesday. Monday could still see a few scattered showers and t'storms, but Tuesday and most of Wednesday look dry.

Thunderstorm chances will highlight the forecast for the second half of the week next week as another front begins to push into the area.

Temperatures will also have a warming trend with highs in the low 80s on Wednesday, climbing to the upper 80s and low 90s for the remainder of the week into the weekend.

SUNDAY EVENING: Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon through the evening. Some storms may be strong to severe with large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado. South winds at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some severe storms possible through late Sunday. Thunderstorm chances should taper off quickly past midnight into the overnight hours. Lows in the low 60s with southwest winds up to 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 70s. 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms in the late morning through the afternoon. Severe storms not expected. Northwest winds around 10 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Sunny and nice. Highs around 80° with northwest winds around 10 MPH.