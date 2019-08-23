Strong winds turn over semis on Interstate 80

The Hall County Sheriff's Office says strong winds blew over semis early Friday morning.

A Severe Storm Warning was issued in the Hall County area around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The storm continued until about 2:30 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office said the severe storm caused several semis to run off the roadway or turn over in the area of the I-80 Alda interchange.

During the storm, the Sheriff's Office advised drivers to avoid I-80.

Several streets in Alda are also under water on Friday morning, according to deputies.

Grand Island Police added the storm caused flooding around Grand Island as well. The Eddy Street underpass was closed, once again, because of the rain.

