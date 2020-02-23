'Stronger Than Hate': Lincoln temple gets closure after vandal arrested

A Lincoln temple's members said they have closure after 21-year-old Noah Miller was arrested in connection with the hateful messages spray-painted on its building.

While most of the paint is off the temple doors and stairs, temple members said there are still faint reminders of the incident affecting all of their lives.

Mullin said, "White supremacy is a problem in this country and around the world."

Members of the temples said several people in Lincoln rallied around the temple to help them restore it. Nicholette Seigfreid said it raised over $23,000.

"We added additional security measures and following this incident, we will do some updates to our security which is a part of the Go Fund Me campaign that so many people graciously donated to," Seigfreid said.

The temple is adopting the phrase 'Stronger Than Hate' to symbolize that hate is in the world, but everyone can help overcome it.

While temple members are happy the suspect is in custody, they still have several unanswered questions, including a Plattsmouth man attacking a Lincoln temple.

"Why are we attracting this kind of attention from further out in the state and what kind of other things are out there," Mullin said.

The temple said it will use its money from donations to get better lighting outside and more security cameras.

It said it will take a while to get all of the paint off of the front doors. They hope to have everything clear by spring.

