Stronger Than Hunger campaign kicks at PBA

This Friday, The Food Bank of Lincoln is kicking off their Stronger Than Hunger campaign with a goal to help reduce childhood hunger in Nebraska.

More than 82,000 children in the state of Nebraska face childhood hunger, according to the food bank.

Spreetail, an E-commerce company founded in Lincoln, will be donating $20 to Nebraska food banks for every offensive yard the Huskers make during the regular season.

The goal is to raise enough money to provide over 300,000 meals for Nebraska kids at the end of the season.

The kick-off event is Friday at the PBA from 4-8 p.m. You can find more information by heading to StrongerThanHunger.org.