Student at University of Nebraska diagnosed with mumps

One student at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln has been diagnosed with mumps, and it is possible another student has it as well.

According to the University, both students are being isolated to prevent the disease from spreading.

Both students also live off-campus.

UNL is recommending students take preventable measures, such as washing hands and covering coughs.

Symptoms of mumps often include tender swollen glands below the ear or along the jawline on one or both sides of the face and neck, headache, fever, and cold-like symptoms.

The MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine series is a requirement for all admitted UNL students.