Student idea to manage student loan debt

It's one thing many students across the nation have in common, student debt. This year one Nebraska student is on a mission to help her fellow classmates.

Sophomore Jordan Seitz's idea was one of 27 winners at Nebraska's 3-2-1 Quick Pitch Competition. It's a campus-wide competition that encourages students to bring their best entrepreneurial idea and pitch it to local professionals. Along with some seed money, those 27 winners are now getting connected with the tools and resources to take their business ideas to the next level.

"I noticed that student debt was a huge issue, especially here on campus," Seitz said.

From her laptop in the Howard L. Hawks Hall, Seitz is working to tackle the problem of student loan debt. Her program, StudentSaver, is supposed to help incoming students chose the best loan to fit their needs. It's designed to help incoming college freshmen, or college students debating grad school

For Seitz, it's a problem that hits close to home.

"Rather than focusing on the exams they had coming up, which should be the main priority of college, they were focusing more on how to pay for it," Seitz said.

While college is considered an investment, for many it comes at a high cost. The average Nebraska student comes away with $27,750 in debt.

"A huge priority for us is the prevention process rather than waiting for a problem to occur," Seitz said.

The competition featured students from all the colleges at Nebraska. That meant a diversity in ideas, something the Center for Entrepreneurship at Nebraska finds encouraging.

"People from all these different backgrounds recognizing problems or opportunities and then trying to apply entrepreneurial principles to solve these problems, said Brent Martin, Center of Entrepreneurship at the University of Nebraska.

For Seitz, the connection to tools and resources will be something she carries into the long term

"College tuition is progressively getting more and more expensive," said Seitz. "This problem is more relevant than it has ever been."

The Latest statistic from Pew Research shows that a third of adults under the age of 30 have student loan debts. Seitz's program is not up and running quite yet, she's still getting feedback from professionals.

Seitz said that she sees the potential for her site to create a payment plan for students as well.