Student removed from Beatrice school for reported 'hit list'

A student has been removed from Beatrice Middle School for reportedly having a hit list, leading to an investigation by local police.

A representative for Beatrice Public Schools said that on Thursday, middle school staff was alerted to a student reportedly having a hit list.

A parent also posted on a community Facebook page she received a call from the school saying her child was on the reported hit list.

According to BPS, no actual hit list has been recovered, but until the investigation is complete, the “student has been removed from the school to ensure safety.”

“Beatrice Public Schools has contacted all impacted individuals. Beatrice Public Schools is working closely with the Beatrice Police Department to thoroughly investigate this incident,” A BPS spokesperson said in a statement.

In addition, Beatrice Police released the following statement:

“We are investigating the incident which has taken place at Beatrice Middle School. At this point, the people involved have been removed from the school and are no longer a threat. Based on the results of the investigation so far, we have determined that there is no current danger to students and staff.”

