Student transported to hospital with minor injury following accident involving school bus

A Lincoln Public School student was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after an accident between an LPS bus and a sedan on Thursday.

The accident occurred around 2 p.m. near 20th and Highway 2.

According to a statement from LPS, the bus was transporting three Independence Academy (VOICE) students when the accident took place.

One of the students was taken to the hospital with a minor injury, the statement read, and other transport was arranged to take the other students home.

“We are working with Lincoln Police as they continue their investigation into the accident,” the statement read.

