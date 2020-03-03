Students across Nebraska honor teachers for Nebraska Teacher Appreciation Day

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 is Nebraska Teacher Appreciation Day. Students across the state are using today to say a big "thank you" and to honor those making a difference.

In Mrs. Brown's second grade class at Hamlow Elementary in Waverly, you'll see a love for math and the Pittsburgh Steelers. You'll also see how much she cares for her students. Whether it's changing her voice or doing a silly dance, Mrs. Brown tells 10/11 she'll do whatever it takes to help students learn.

It's been 31 years since Mrs. Brown first walked into a classroom as a teacher. Her passion to teach is inspired by her little ones. She says she was around their age when she first realized she wanted to be a teacher.

When 10/11 Now's reporter Kamri Sylve asked Mrs. Brown's second graders to describe their teacher, two words kept popping up: kind and generous.

"From day one when the kids come in, my first goal is to build a relationship with every student. So, I just try to find out what makes them them and what makes them unique and different and just kind of hit those spots with them in conversations," says second grade teacher Terese Brown.

For Mrs. Brown, teaching means more than ensuring her students reach high scores. One of her main goals is making sure she's sending the world's next set of leaders out in the right direction.

Mrs. Brown tells 10/11 she'd like to thank her students, both past and current ones, for continuing to inspire her everyday.

There are more than 22,000 teachers in classrooms across Nebraska going above and beyond to impact student's lives. Mrs. Hill at Waverly Middle School is one of them. There's not one spot in Mrs. Hill's sixth grade class that isn't covered in Minions or something dealing with space.

After teaching for more than 32 years, Mrs. Hill says she's probably one of the only teachers who still uses an old school overhead projector, but it's all for a good reason.

Mrs. Hill tells 10/11 she uses things like class discussions and hands-on experiences to make learning count in her classroom. One of the most helpful things she's learned from her sixth graders is how to utilize technology in learning whenever she can.

Mrs. Hill tells us at first, a lot of her students may think she's strict, but as time goes on, she says her students realize it's just helping them to grow. "I want them to try to push themselves, beyond their comfort zone and beyond some of the things that might come easy to them. Just try your very best to do above and beyond what you thought was possible," says sixth grade teacher Valerie Hill.

Mrs. Hill tells us there are reasons behind her teaching methods. They're to help students reach their full potential, both in and outside the classroom. Mrs. Hill says if all her students leave her classroom as well-rounded and responsible people, then she's done her job.

Currently, Mrs. Hill's sixth graders are working on a project, trying to sell real estate on each one of our galaxy's planets.

At Waverly High School, Profe Tiff isn't your average Spanish teacher. You won't find any desks in her classroom, nor do her students solely focus on learning grammar and vocabulary.

Many students describe Profe Tiff as being a mother figure, simply because she does much more than teach.

Almost 18 years ago is when Tiffany Dalton first began her teaching career in early childhood education. Now, she finds herself teaching Spanish to high school seniors.

Her teaching methods are embedded in comprehension-based language teaching. This means at the end of her class, students are almost guaranteed to be able to confidently speak Spanish, and most become fluent.

High school Spanish teacher Tiffany Dalton says, "Just watching [students] grow from year to year and seeing how much they're capable of is just a really fantastic feeling. It just makes me feel happy and proud for them."

Students tell 10/11 Profe Tiff's passion and dedication is evident. She spends countless hours outside of the classroom making sure her students have what they need to succeed. Many students say Profe Tiff's class is the most interactive class they've sat in during their time in high school.

One of Profe Tiff's students tells me it's because of her that he'll be majoring in education after he graduates from Waverly High School.