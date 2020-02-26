Students perform "The Jungle Book" through Disney Musicals in Schools program

For the first time, students at Everett Elementary performed "The Jungle Book" for their classmates.

It's all part of the Disney Musicals in Schools program, an initiative that develops sustainable theater programs in under-resourced elementary schools.

The program features a professional development focus, through which participating schools’ teachers partner with teaching artists to learn how to produce, direct, choreograph and music direct, culminating in their first 30-minute Disney KIDS musical at their school.

Six elementary schools from Omaha, Bellevue and Lincoln have spent 17 weeks rehearsing and performing their first big Disney musical.

"By far, my favorite part is seeing that growth and seeing how one student who is like, small, not really doing much, and then all of a sudden they're like, a star on that stage and they're just shining with all their natural ability and all that practice," said music teacher Regina Meyer.

Students spend two days a week after school practicing for the musical. Meyer said that commitment is a challenge, and teaches kids dedication, among other valuable life skils.

"I hope that they've taken away teamwork, first of all," Meyer said. "But also cheering for others and being a support system for other people, like it may not be your time to shine yet. You have to help them shine first."

The students have a public performance on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Everett Elementary cafeteria.

Meyer said kids are already talking about what they'd like to perform next year with the program.

"I know everyone is pushing pretty hard for either Frozen or The Lion King, but we'll have to see!" Meyer said.