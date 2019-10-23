Study: "Modest" growth predicted for Nebraska economy

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose during September, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

The leading indicator, a composite of economic factors that predict economic growth six months into the future, rose by 0.89%.

“The September increase implies modest economic growth in Nebraska at the end of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at the university.

The leading indicator rose due to solid business expectations and a drop in initial claims for unemployment insurance, Thompson said.

Respondents to the September Survey of Nebraska Business reported plans to increase sales and employment over the next six months. Building permits for single-family homes also rose during September, while airline passenger counts and manufacturing hours worked declined.

The leading economic indicator report is produced monthly by faculty and students in the Bureau of Business Research in Nebraska’s College of Business.

The full report and a technical report describing the indicators are available at the Bureau of Business Research website

