Study looking into future bus service in Tri-Cities

Nebraska is looking into the possibility of creating a future bus route in the Tri-Cities.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is conducting a feasibility study to deliver a future Grand Island to Hastings to Kearney intercity bus route.

The project team will review and discuss project needs, gaps and strategies for proposed transit routes between the three cities.

“We continue to work with our transportation partners to deliver statewide mobility by providing enhanced transportation choices to Nebraskans,” said NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis. “Gauging the interest of Nebraska motorists in a Grand Island to Hastings to Kearney intercity bus route is an important step in meeting our goal of maximizing existing transportation resources.”

Nebraska residents are encouraged to attend any of the open house meetings, scheduled as follows:

- Monday, September 23, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Grand Island City Hall Community Room (100 E. First St., Grand Island, NE 68801)

- Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Adams County Fairgrounds, Activities Building (947 S. Baltimore Ave, Hastings, NE 68901)

- Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the UNK Alumni House (2222 9th Ave, Kearney, NE 68845)

This project is part of Nebraska’s Mobility Management program, which seeks to coordinate and improve transportation options for Nebraskans. Anticipated completion of the study is spring of 2020.

A similar study is being done between Lincoln and Omaha.