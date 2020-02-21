Study reveals drug impact on Nebraska

A new study released by the U.S. Drug Test Centers shows Nebraska is in the top ten when it comes states least impacted by drugs.

The effects of drugs on American society in 2020 is widespread: 500,000 people are incarcerated, more than 700,000 have overdosed since 1999, and addiction costs our economy $250 billion annually.

Nebraska came in at No.1 when it comes to the lowest rate of illicit drug use and No.2 when it comes to the lowest rate of substance use disorder.

The study said Nebraska is the 6th least-affected state when taking all the categories into account. Those categories included illicit drug use, drug overdose deaths, substance use disorder and arrests for drug offenses.

Top 10 Least Impacted States: Kansas, Texas, Mississippi, Hawaii, Maryland, Utah, Nebraska, Wyoming, Oregon and Washington.

Top 10 Most Impacted States: New Hampshire, West Virginia, Maine, Colorado, District of Columbia, Vermont, North Dakota, Indiana, Connecticut and Louisiana.

Data used for the study, Impact of Drugs Across America, is from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the FBI.

