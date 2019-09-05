Stun gun use lands woman in jail

Using a stun gun to break up a fight between her husband and an ex-boyfriend landed a Grand Island woman in jail...at least temporarily.

Grand Island police said the two men got into a fight early Thursday morning while one was getting gas at a station on East Highway 30.

Alicia Roberson, 28, of Grand Island reportedly then used a small stun gun she carries for protection on the ex-boyfriend in an attempt to break up the fight.

The men will likely be cited for misdemeanor assault. Roberson was booked on an assault charge, but was released from jail later Thursday morning after authorities declined to prosecute her.