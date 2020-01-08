Submitting reports of drones, Nebraska State Patrol request

The Nebraska State Patrol and the task force investigating the drone sightings would like all reports of sightings to be directed to the Nebraska Information Analysis Center.

***People are being asked to ONLY report sightings of clusters of FOUR OR MORE drones.

***Pay close attention to details like lights, movement patters, and shape or model of drone.

***If possible, take or obtain any video of the objects and e-mail to

http://niac.nebraska.gov/

***NAIC is also interested to know the flight behavior (did they fly straight, move side to side, up/down, back/forth, in a grid-pattern, over what area). Try to keep track of how long you observed the drones.